Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $108.63

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

