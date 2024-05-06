DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $246.86 million and $43.94 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,429.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.83 or 0.00750172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00128476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00207072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00101715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,992,593,192 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

