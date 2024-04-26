StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

