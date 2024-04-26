AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 815.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

