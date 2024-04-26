Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells 43,690 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,395,021.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,755,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,434,877.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 70.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

