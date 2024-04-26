Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.25 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.