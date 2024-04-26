American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,123,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,641. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

