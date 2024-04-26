Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 4,994 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,694 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,467 shares of the airline’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

