Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

