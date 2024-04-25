Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $10.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.48. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $124.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

