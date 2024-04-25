Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 310.2% from the March 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
Shares of YUPRF stock remained flat at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Yuexiu Property has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.34.
Yuexiu Property Company Profile
