Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,113 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

