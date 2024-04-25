Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXD opened at $275.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

