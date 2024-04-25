Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. Desjardins upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.56.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.87. 2,366,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.62.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

