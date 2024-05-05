Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

