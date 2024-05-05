Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 869 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 23.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

