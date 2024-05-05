Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Atkore by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $176.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

