WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 65.9% in April

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WAVD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of WaveDancer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.