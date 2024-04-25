WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 65.9% in April

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVDGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WAVD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVDFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of WaveDancer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WaveDancer

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.