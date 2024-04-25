Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRV. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $213.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.