Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

NYSE:STVN opened at €27.31 ($29.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

