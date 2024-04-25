Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Sprott Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE:SII traded up C$1.25 on Thursday, hitting C$54.53. 18,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$38.43 and a 52 week high of C$58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.56.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.9233596 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

