Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.9233596 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
