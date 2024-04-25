SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,904 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,671,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,380,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.88. 1,894,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

