South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $388.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.61 and a 200-day moving average of $352.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.31 and a 1-year high of $452.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.90.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

