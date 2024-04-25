SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head-To-Head Analysis

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $2.98 billion 1.11 $34.33 million $0.45 128.58 Silicon Motion Technology $639.14 million 3.81 $52.87 million $1.58 46.66

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SolarEdge Technologies and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 3 21 6 0 2.10 Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $98.38, suggesting a potential upside of 70.04%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $87.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.77%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 1.15% 5.00% 2.65% Silicon Motion Technology 8.27% 7.01% 5.49%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats SolarEdge Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

