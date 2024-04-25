Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Rises By 176,400.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 176,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

Shares of Crypto stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,120,375. Crypto has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

