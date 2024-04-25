Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of RYAN opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

