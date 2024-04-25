RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $896,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $199.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.