Roth Capital Comments on LKQ Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

