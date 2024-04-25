ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.50. Approximately 123,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 362,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.