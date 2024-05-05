Contrasting Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 0.88 -$5.79 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 1.15 -$43.92 million ($4.50) -0.63

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -185.00% -37.54% -28.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Sun Health Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services. It also provides teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

