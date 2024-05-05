Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,794,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

