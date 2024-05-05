G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.10

G999 (G999) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00058207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001087 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

