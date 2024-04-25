Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

