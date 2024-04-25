OFS Capital (OFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -3,400.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

