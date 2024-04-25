Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

