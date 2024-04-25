Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, reaching C$70.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.61.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

