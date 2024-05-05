Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.71. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 81,518 shares traded.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.