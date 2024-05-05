Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 964,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,923. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flowserve by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $6,031,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

