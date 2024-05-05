Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

Greenfields Petroleum Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The stock has a market cap of C$651,600.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.