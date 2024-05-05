BTIG Research Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $112.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 507,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,055. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,491. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

