Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Materialise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materialise

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Materialise by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Materialise by 5.2% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.