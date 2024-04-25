Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 400,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.