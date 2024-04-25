Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74), Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.44 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of LAD stock traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $253.12. 311,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,399. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $206.69 and a 1 year high of $331.96.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.