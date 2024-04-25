Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

