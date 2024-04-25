Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

