Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.38.

BIIB stock opened at $201.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.39. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

