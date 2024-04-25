Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

