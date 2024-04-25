FY2024 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Increased by Analyst

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.56.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$209.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$196.62. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$217.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

