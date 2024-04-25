First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

