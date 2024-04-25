Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 710,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,910. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

View Our Latest Report on ELAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.